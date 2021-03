My experience as an investor is now 6 years. I started after my studies. Starting with investing in ETF's, I have continuously expanded my knowledge of the stock exchange, economy and finance. After one year I started to invest in individual shares that pay dividends. My investment horizon is 5 to 25 years. It is my goal to constantly educate myself and expand my knowledge in order to be successful as an investor in the long run. mehr anzeigen

Auszeichnungen von allen wikifolios

Regelmäßige Aktivität