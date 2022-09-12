Matia Lunardon

I started trading stocks in 1999 through my parents' account, while I was still underage. Since then I have always followed the evolution of stock markets. Over more than 15 years I have defined my personal investments strategies, given my own rules, increasing my portfolio in good times and managing to stay calm in turbulent ones. The central objective is always to preserve the invested capital. To keep cash is also an investment decision! My approach is not conservative, I take risks betting on single stocks, still I do not invest in leveraged products. I use derivatives to hedge riskier portfolio positions and sometimes for entire portfolio hedging. Also here, I have developed my personal models and techniques. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre