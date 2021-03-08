Alle wikifolios
Future Trend Technologies

Handelsidee

The Wikifolio deals with topics and trend that are of particular importance for the future of society, economy and nature. The focus is on the importance and potential these companies have for the future. The investment horizon is therefore at least five years.
value and growth companies are selected from the following sectors: renewable energies, cybersecurity, recycling, cloudsoftware, space, hydrogen technologies, genetic research, 3D-Print systems, robotics, artificial intelligence, big data technologies and payment systems.

Liability for any loss of assets incurred is excluded
WF000FTT21
Erstellungsdatum
04.03.2021
CubikInvestor
Mitglied seit 05.12.2020
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

