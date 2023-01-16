Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Horizon 2030

unveu

Letzter Login: 16.01.2023

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,8 %
seit 13.01.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,1 %
Max Verlust
0,52
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
3 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

2030 is when the house shall be built. I need some capital until then. The portfolio is pretty boring: Stable value stocks (with ideally high dividends) together with growth stocks that aim reflect the situation of the world in the year 2030. Assumptions: - I expect the decoupling of the world into 2 economic blocks. Therefore no China and no Russia stocks. Western companies will diversify away from China. - Climate change will be activly tackled by the economically dominant western block. - Health, Automation and Digitalization will remain the main trends in the western block - Crypto Currencies will not disrupt anything.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000H2030

Erstellungsdatum

13.01.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,1

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+14,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+23,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+9,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+21,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+6,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+6,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

AAA Chance Invest

Klaus Mestekemper

+6,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr