High Earnings Power

This asset allocation strategy comprises a three-pronged approach to equity selection. We begin by isolating an investment universe of firms with exceptional operational performance, characterized primarily by 10 consecutive years of returns to equity capital exceeding 15%. By doing so, we maximize the probability of observing firms with sustainable competitive advantages and consistent track records of earning economic profits. Qualifying firms must have membership in either the S&P 500 or S&P/TSX Composite indices. We then constrain the universe to target sectors, selected on the basis of forward-looking assumptions with regards to business cycle conditions. The selection of firms remains fairly consistent over-time and we rotate the portfolio according to anticipated changes in macroeconomic conditions. The holding period for these firms is directly related to the duration of business cycle phases, with holding periods between six months to two years. The portfolio is equally weighted as this ensures an adequate level of diversification across sector sub-industries and firm sizes (by market capitalization). The portfolio is rebalanced at the end of every month to equal weight proportions.