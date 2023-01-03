BV Dogs Strategy
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
PortfolioDetails
Verkauf
Kauf
Zertifikategebühr p.a.
Performancegebühr
Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:
EUR 100
Merkmale
News
Handelsidee
This Wikifolio follows the Dogs of the Dow philosophy, but will invest in 10 stocks that I select in the USA, the UK and Europe. The account will be rebalanced every year and the stock may be replaced with the new Dogs.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
WF00BVDOGS
25.12.2022
-
99,9
Anlageuniversum
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.