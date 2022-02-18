Alle wikifolios
EAP_SS22_WhenLamboCapital

Lambo4UniLi

Performance

  • -3,3 %
    seit 13.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,68×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The fund's investments are based on fundamental analysis and the portfolio consists of a maximum of thirty positions. To diversify the portfolio internationally, positions are selected from different markets and sectors from different countries. A maximum of approximately 5% cash is held in the fund in order to minimize liquidity shortages. The portfolio is rebalanced weekly and the weights are determined by a beta weighting strategy to optimally control systematic risk. A stake of 20% of the fund's portfolio can be used for a dynamic approach. Therefore, this amount of the portfolio can be used for active trading in the markets. A maximum of 10% of the funds may be used for risky instruments (category e) at the discretion of the portfolio manager. The Fund may not be bound to re-balance its portfolio weightings out of proceeds of certain positions, requiring effectively no amendments on the balancing, as this is at ultimate discretion of the PM. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00LAMBO1
Erstellungsdatum
13.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,1

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Lambo4UniLi
Mitglied seit 13.02.2022
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

