International Momentum Trading
Letzter Login: 20.10.2021
Performance
-
+3,2 %seit 14.10.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 14.10.2021 um 14:24US5303071071Kurs USD 165,911 16,2 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Short term (1/7 days) momentum trading of international stocks.
Mainly US and EU stocks with mean regression and blow off momentum patterns with high profitability ratios.
High ratio of profitable trades + small losses = good returns. mehr anzeigen
Mainly US and EU stocks with mean regression and blow off momentum patterns with high profitability ratios.
High ratio of profitable trades + small losses = good returns. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00MOMOTR
|
Erstellungsdatum
|14.10.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|102,3
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 17.09.2021