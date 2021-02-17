Hype and Sentiment Picks
Letzter Login: 17.02.2021
Performance
-
-0,4 %seit 15.02.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,26×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioKommentar 16.02.2021 um 12:04
-
Wertpapierkauf 16.02.2021 um 11:29US87918A1051Kurs EUR 248,100 5,0 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Collection of hype, technology, disruption and social sentiment stocks.
Every stock is hand picked by me. I will not comment on any technical research or any other KPIs. Stocks may be picked by gut feeling as well. This is just my personal stock portfolio which contains stocks I like. There will only be stocks in this portfolio. No ETF, no options, no nothing. Pure stocks.
TL;DR: I just like the stocks. mehr anzeigen
Every stock is hand picked by me. I will not comment on any technical research or any other KPIs. Stocks may be picked by gut feeling as well. This is just my personal stock portfolio which contains stocks I like. There will only be stocks in this portfolio. No ETF, no options, no nothing. Pure stocks.
TL;DR: I just like the stocks. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00PPP007
|
Erstellungsdatum
|15.02.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 08.02.2021