Hype and Sentiment Picks

FSTOCKS

Performance

  • -0,4 %
    seit 15.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,26×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Collection of hype, technology, disruption and social sentiment stocks.

Every stock is hand picked by me. I will not comment on any technical research or any other KPIs. Stocks may be picked by gut feeling as well. This is just my personal stock portfolio which contains stocks I like. There will only be stocks in this portfolio. No ETF, no options, no nothing. Pure stocks.

TL;DR: I just like the stocks. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00PPP007
Erstellungsdatum
15.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

FSTOCKS
Mitglied seit 08.02.2021
Zum Traderprofil

