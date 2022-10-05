Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

EURO US ALPHA STOCKs

Leonardo Franci

 | LeonardoFranci

Letzter Login: 05.10.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+1,8 %
seit 03.10.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
0,0 %
Max Verlust
0,30
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

30 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
2 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This wikifolio should invest primarily in European and US Alpha Stocks that I believe are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures (Balance sheets, liquidity analyisis, etc.). The timing of investment shall be supported with a technical analysis (Price, Volume, chart patterns). However there should be no explicit regional exclusion. Additionally ETFs could be added to the mix once in a while, as a part of the risk management. The investment horizon should generally be a shorter one with possible daily rebalancing. The trade sizes should be very small in order to be able to diversify and manage risk. It is also planned to use stop-losses for the majority of positions.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0ALPHAEU

Erstellungsdatum

03.10.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

101,9

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

GLOBAX - German Global Export

Sven Parplies

+9,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trading-Ideen Long und Short

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+59,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+63,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+22,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+16,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+35,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

RS Handelssystem

Doris Beer

+10,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+16,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr