Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Beta Portfolio

JLK

Letzter Login: 06.06.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,2 %
seit 01.06.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,5 %
Max Verlust
0,42
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
4 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

News

Handelsidee

The Alpha and Beta portfolios are distinct, innovative products tailored to different investor profiles. The Alpha portfolio is designed for those seeking to maximize returns through active trading, while the Beta portfolio offers a diversified, long-term investment solution for those preferring a more passive approach. The Beta Portfolio is an all-weather, long-term investment solution designed to provide consistent returns that outpace the money supply M2. Crafted for those seeking a steady growth path over a 10+ year investment horizon, this portfolio is a testament to the power of diversification and the risk-parity principle. The portfolio’s asset allocation is meticulously balanced: 7.5% gold, 7.5% commodities, 30% US stocks, 35% long-term US bonds, 10% intermediate US bonds, 5% Bitcoin, and 5% Ethereum. This diversification is designed to deliver resilient performance across varying economic environments, without overexposure to any single asset class. Periodic rebalancing is performed to maintain the original asset distribution, ensuring the portfolio's risk-return profile remains consistent over time. The inclusion of gold, commodities, and cryptocurrencies adds an extra layer of diversification and potential inflation protection. Meanwhile, the allocation to US bonds offers stability, and US stocks provide opportunities for capital appreciation.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0JLKBETA

Erstellungsdatum

01.06.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,2

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+16,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+12,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Das Polit-Büro

Dr. Elmar Peine

+23,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+7,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+17,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+43 (0) 720 303 812 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG