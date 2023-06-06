The Alpha and Beta portfolios are distinct, innovative products tailored to different investor profiles. The Alpha portfolio is designed for those seeking to maximize returns through active trading, while the Beta portfolio offers a diversified, long-term investment solution for those preferring a more passive approach. The Beta Portfolio is an all-weather, long-term investment solution designed to provide consistent returns that outpace the money supply M2. Crafted for those seeking a steady growth path over a 10+ year investment horizon, this portfolio is a testament to the power of diversification and the risk-parity principle. The portfolio’s asset allocation is meticulously balanced: 7.5% gold, 7.5% commodities, 30% US stocks, 35% long-term US bonds, 10% intermediate US bonds, 5% Bitcoin, and 5% Ethereum. This diversification is designed to deliver resilient performance across varying economic environments, without overexposure to any single asset class. Periodic rebalancing is performed to maintain the original asset distribution, ensuring the portfolio's risk-return profile remains consistent over time. The inclusion of gold, commodities, and cryptocurrencies adds an extra layer of diversification and potential inflation protection. Meanwhile, the allocation to US bonds offers stability, and US stocks provide opportunities for capital appreciation.