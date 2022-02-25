Piotroski F-Score and DCF

Handelsidee

This is a long-term investing portfolio.

I invest in companies, mainly from the western hemisphere, with a high Piotroski F-Score and a multiplication potential determined by a DCF analysis. Also, to not make the mistake of Di-Worse-Ification, the portfolio is very concentrated (10 Stocks max) mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.