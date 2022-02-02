Alle wikifolios
Koester Buy and Hold

MKoester

Performance

  • -0,3 %
    seit 02.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,19×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This is not a trading portfolio, but a buy and hold portfolio.
Here stocks are not primarily seen as speculative objects, but as investments in companies.
Whether a company is good or bad is judged by fundamental analysis as well as qualitative company analysis.
I am particularly on the hunt for fast-growers, i.e. stocks with a multiplication potential.
However, to minimize risk associated with a pure fast-growers portfolio, investments are also made in classic value stocks or stocks with a large moat, as well as precious metals.

- Michel Köster mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0KOESTER
Erstellungsdatum
02.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

MKoester
Mitglied seit 19.01.2022
Zum Traderprofil

