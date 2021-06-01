swingtrade tech and bio

Handelsidee

I will be using opportunities on daily basis, using trends and holding the titles for few hours until max. 2 weeks.

My focus is on tec and biotec stocks, I will be mixing crypto-titles in to a max of 10%.



The company/market size doesn´t matter, there will be small caps included as well as big players.

No focus on specific regions (US, Asia and Europe). mehr anzeigen

