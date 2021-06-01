Alle wikifolios
swingtrade tech and bio

SimonZ

Performance

  • +1,1 %
    seit 28.05.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,5 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,81×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

I will be using opportunities on daily basis, using trends and holding the titles for few hours until max. 2 weeks.
My focus is on tec and biotec stocks, I will be mixing crypto-titles in to a max of 10%.

The company/market size doesn´t matter, there will be small caps included as well as big players.
No focus on specific regions (US, Asia and Europe). mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0RCKTXXX
Erstellungsdatum
28.05.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

SimonZ
Mitglied seit 08.04.2021
