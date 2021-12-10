Handelsidee

Sogaman Distinct Alpha is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to create returns on short term holding periods.



INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in stocks with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.



SDA invests across all sectors.



SDA applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries.



