Tiny titans

TC75

Letzter Login: 23.01.2023

+2,1 %
seit 11.01.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-2,4 %
Max Verlust
0,68
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
12 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

In his 2006 book, Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow, James O’Shaughnessy unveils Tiny Titans - a micro cap strategy that includes both a value component and a momentum component. It is an aggressive yet simple investing strategy with published results. Even better, it requires minimal data. In previous books, O’Shaughnessy avoided micro cap strategies but developed this one for the following reasons: Micro-cap stocks have little or no analyst coverage so are often overlooked or ignored Micro-cap stocks have low correlation with the S&P (0.66) so they can be included in a diversified investment strategy If you are interested in micro cap stocks, Tiny Titans requires minimal data for screening and has a published historical performance.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF25563478

Erstellungsdatum

11.01.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

102,1

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

