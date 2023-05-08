Zum Inhalt springen
Biotechnology

FinnSipli

Letzter Login: 08.05.2023

+4,4 %
seit 26.04.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,9 %
Max Verlust
0,96
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

The trading idea of my share portfolio is based on the medium-term trading of biotechnology shares, which are selected on the basis of certain key figures. These ratios include, for example, financial ratios such as sales growth, profit margins and debt, but also operational ratios such as research and development activities and clinical trial results. My trading strategy is to hold my positions for the medium term in order to profit from potential share price increases. However, I also pay attention to appropriate risk management in order to minimise potential losses. I regularly carry out analyses of my positions to ensure that they continue to meet the key figures I have set. I use a combination of fundamental analysis and technical analysis to implement my trading idea. I monitor companies' financials and business performance, as well as market trends and industry sentiment. At the same time, I use technical analysis to identify potential buy and sell signals

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF56343456

Erstellungsdatum

26.04.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

102,3

Anlageuniversum

