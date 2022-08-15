Automatic-Trends

This wikifolio shall trade worldwide stocks. The wikifolio shall follow global trends. This means, stocks shall be bought, which belong to these global trends. The individual positions will be kept dependent on their performance relative to their peer group. This spans both, the long- and the shortterm. It is planned to perform a weekly check and if the need arises to adjust the wikifolio. At the beginning of each month, a rebalancing of the open positions shall be performed if necessary. In volatile market phases, open positions can be liquidated in order to reduce risk. The wikifolio itself is longterm oriented.