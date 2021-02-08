THEBLAMERISK

Handelsidee

ELALIHOLDING is proud to present the second product of our investment horizon: The high-performance BLAMERISK portfolio. Compared to its brother, the BLAMETECH portfolio, this investment focuses on unparalleled high profit opportunities.



The ultimate goal is to select assets that have great upside potential to generate gains that far exceed the market average.



To achieve this, we focus on a mix of volatile assets with a high probability of an explosive breakout. We use quantitative analysis and our long-term experience to select only the best picks.



Given the volatile nature of rewarding assets, the draw-down for this portfolio might be higher compared to our BLAMETECH portfolio. However, we act on strict risk management principles and don’t neglect the need of diversifying.



While our first product, the BLAMETECH portfolio, aims to generate a moderate risk to reward ratio with the focus on long-term profits, our second product, the BLAMERISK portfolio, aims to generate a elevated risk to reward ratio with the focus on short-term above market profits. mehr anzeigen

