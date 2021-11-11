GenZ Hype
Performance
-
-0,5 %seit 10.11.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-1,0 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,41×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 10.11.2021 um 18:31US00165C1045Kurs EUR 34,640 2,8 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Since I am also part of GenZ and think that we play an important role in the economy, I have decided to put together a portfolio that represents the interests of GenZ.
The choice of instruments is made through personal research and preferences. I also keep an eye on the media as well as celebrities because they influence GenZ.
The strategy is based on medium to long-term investments. The current market situation and trends that attract the GenZ play a major role. However, depending on the market situation, short-term holdings may also occur, as the GenZ is quite dynamic. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFGENZHYPE
|
Erstellungsdatum
|10.11.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 08.11.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse