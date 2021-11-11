Handelsidee

Since I am also part of GenZ and think that we play an important role in the economy, I have decided to put together a portfolio that represents the interests of GenZ.



The choice of instruments is made through personal research and preferences. I also keep an eye on the media as well as celebrities because they influence GenZ.



The strategy is based on medium to long-term investments. The current market situation and trends that attract the GenZ play a major role. However, depending on the market situation, short-term holdings may also occur, as the GenZ is quite dynamic. mehr anzeigen

