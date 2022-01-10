Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Gl0bal Diversified

Gio123

Performance

  • -0,1 %
    seit 29.12.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -3,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,65×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

In a nutshell, a global diversified portfolio of 50 Stocks that are aiming to outperform the msci world by 2%. The overall exposure is equally distributed between developed and frontier markets and includes all major world regions and industries. mehr anzeigen

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFGLOB22DI
Erstellungsdatum
29.12.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,9

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Gio123
Mitglied seit 16.12.2019
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios