Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Sustainability Revolution

Klabauter64
Manuel Bauer
Klabauter64

Performance

  • +52,1 %
    seit 27.04.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -25,5 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,49×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

We are living in the early phase of a sustainability revolution. This portfolio invests in the most promising companies benefiting from the new green era and megatrend. A potential share must serve the sustainability aspects as the most important criterion. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFGREENWAY
Erstellungsdatum
27.04.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
164,9

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Klabauter64
Manuel Bauer
Mitglied seit 05.10.2014
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios