Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Technology for Human Progress

Humanity

Performance

  • -0,1 %
    seit 28.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -9,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

The portfolio will invest in disrupting emerging technologies that improve the lives of people and move humankind forward. Target sectors are for example Health/Biotechnology, Clean-Energy and Education.
The portfolio will include 20-50 companies that are held for the medium/longterm. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFHUMANITY
Erstellungsdatum
28.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Humanity
Mitglied seit 20.07.2012
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios