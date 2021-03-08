God signs investments
Letzter Login: 08.03.2021
Performance
-
+1,1 %seit 03.03.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,7 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,51×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 05.03.2021 um 10:00IE00B1TXK627Kurs EUR 46,200 4,6 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
I pray to God and ask him which investments I should make, and depending on signs I get from him - I make corresponding investments.
The aim is to achieve steady growth, without taking great risks. And there is no greater security than the Lord on our side who shows us the way. mehr anzeigen
The aim is to achieve steady growth, without taking great risks. And there is no greater security than the Lord on our side who shows us the way. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFJESUS777
|
Erstellungsdatum
|03.03.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,1
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Viktor Malsam
Mitglied seit 30.12.2017