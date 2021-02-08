Alle wikifolios
Long-term leaders

Berlintrading44

Performance

  • +9,8 %
    seit 19.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -6,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,00×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The portfolio covers companies that are operating in growing markets that are about to develop into mega markets, such as renewables, veganism or gig work. The companies are market leaders in those mega market and built up competitive advantages over newly entering companies. For example, HelloFresh operates nearly alone in a growing mega market. The same holds for Fiverr and other companies in the portfolio.

Trades happen based on significant changes within the companies and when there are significant dips (buying) or highs (selling).

- Long-term > Short term
- US & GER stocks
- Significant advantages of the companies
- Based on fundamentals
- Tech, Renewables and other mega trends mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFLEADER44
Erstellungsdatum
19.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
108,0

Trader

Berlintrading44
Mitglied seit 14.01.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

