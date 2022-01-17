Handelsidee

Sogaman Select II is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to hold large aggressive positions to create high returns on short term holding periods.



While large positions typically offer superior returns both on short and long term, this comes with a high level of risk and volatility. A disciplined approach is taken to reduce risk.



The strategy is bias towards Large-Cap stocks, nonetheless Mid-Cap stocks under exceptional conditions will be considered. Select II employs predominantly technical analysis although fundamentals are also taken into consideration on entries and exits.



Select II invests across all sectors of the stock market

