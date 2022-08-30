Nexit Euro Momentum Stocks

This wikifolio should invest primarily in European Momentum Stocks that I believe are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures (Balance sheets, liquidity analyisis, etc.). The timing of investment shall be supported with a technical analysis (Price, Volume, chart patterns). However there should be no explicit regional exclusion. Additionally ETFs could be added to the mix once in a while, as a part of the risk management. The investment horizon should generally be a shorter one with possible daily rebalancing. The trade sizes should be very small in order to be able to diversify and manage risk. It is also planned to use stop-losses for the majority of positions.