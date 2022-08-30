Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Nexit Euro Momentum Stocks

Leonardo Franci

 | LeonardoFranci

Letzter Login: 30.08.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-0,2 %
seit 30.08.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-
Max Verlust
0,09
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

30 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
0 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This wikifolio should invest primarily in European Momentum Stocks that I believe are significantly undervalued relative to the market based on fundamental accounting measures (Balance sheets, liquidity analyisis, etc.). The timing of investment shall be supported with a technical analysis (Price, Volume, chart patterns). However there should be no explicit regional exclusion. Additionally ETFs could be added to the mix once in a while, as a part of the risk management. The investment horizon should generally be a shorter one with possible daily rebalancing. The trade sizes should be very small in order to be able to diversify and manage risk. It is also planned to use stop-losses for the majority of positions.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFNEXITEUM

Erstellungsdatum

30.08.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

GreenDeal

Ernst Liess

+20,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+37,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+16,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+15,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

16-Wochenstrategie

Michael Herrmann

+8,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+15,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+10,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

E-Auto auf und davon

Thomas Steindl

+81,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr