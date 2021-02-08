Alle wikifolios
Futuremark - Return

Lukasogier

Performance

  • +0,8 %
    seit 02.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,67×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The big target is to lose 50% less value than the world market in stagnating or falling markets and to increase 50% more than the world market in rising markets.
The holding period of the security should be long term.
The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital and income growth. It invests in high sharp-ratio but fundamentally strong and sustainable listed companies in order to achieve outstanding performance with low price volatility. The fund invests primarily in a diversified selection of global equities and equity securities. In doing so, the fund may either invest directly or invest up to 100% of its assets in other funds. The use of financial derivative instruments in is not possible. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFSHARPRAT
Erstellungsdatum
02.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,5

Lukasogier
Mitglied seit 01.02.2021
