Futuremark - TopEurope

Logitech is a Swiss-American manufacturer of peripherals and software for the emerging gaming market as well as for normal offices, Lapots or PCs. Logitech manufactures computer mice, keyboards, webcams, Apple accessories, headsets, and streaming accessories. Logitech impresses with 39 out of 45 points in a specially created rating, with especially high share price stability, average performance, and an excellent Altman Z-score of 16.7, with stable sales, EPS, and dividend growth. The 2020 balance sheet was also overly satisfactory with an optimal cash and equity ratio. Logitech convinces with outstanding quality, figures and excellent growth, which is financially secured. On the negative side is the low intrinsic value (value factor), as well as a high P/E ratio of 43 with a low price-to-sales ratio. However, the company itself is well positioned and can score with market dominance and outstanding leadership. Logitech is excellently positioned in terms of both quality and growth and will convince with stable returns in the long run.This justifies a high portfolio weighting, which also cannot be made bad by some high individual ratios such as the P/E ratio of 43. Best regards and return Luke