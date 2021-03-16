Futuremark - Trender
Letzter Login: 16.03.2021
Performance
-
-0,3 %seit 27.02.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-7,4 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,79×Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
In this wikifolio, the aim is to invest in strong corporations with strong brands, innovation concept as well as a strong balance sheet.
As with my other wikifolios, investments are made according to the Futuremark investment approach, which evaluates companies on a maximum of 45 valuation units. In general, companies that score less than 41 points should not be invested in, in order to invest the top 10% of global companies.
The wikifolio invests exclusively in companies in the large and mid-cap segment and is limited to a maximum number of 15 companies in order to maintain a strong focus. According to Warren Buffet's motto "Diversification is for loosers", we profit the most with a portfolio focused on the strongest companies.
The average holding period of the wikifolio as well as all included stocks is targeted for at least 6 quarters (1.5 years), while up to 2 stocks can be used as speculation due to their small weighting.
Best regards and perfomance
Luke mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFTRENDER0
|
Erstellungsdatum
|27.02.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|101,6
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 01.02.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse