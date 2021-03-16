Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolio

Alphabet Inc. is a California-based company that emerged from Google in 2015 and is a conglomerate with a strong focus on the Google search engine. In the Futuremark quality check, Alphabet can convince with 39 out of 45 points. The above-average growth in all segments, as well as the low debt and high equity ratio are striking. Remarkable are the high results in the area of quality, low volatility and growth. The ROCE of 24% and the return on equity of 20% are equally impressive. The profit margin is almost constant at 25% over the last 14 years, which is due to a monopoly position. The P/E ratio is average at 34, while the price-to-sales ratio of 7,5 is slightly below average. Alphabet can score points especially because of Google and, in addition to its unique market position, which could possibly lead to problems due to its monopoly position, it has shown continuous increases in sales and EBIT margin since 2006. In addition to Google, Alphabet also includes Calcio, nest, Side Walk Labs, Google Ventures, X, Jigsaw, Verly, Deepmind, Waymo and Google Capital. With 10.1%, Alphabet shares second place with Tencent Holdings in the Futuremark - Trender and impresses with solid financials, excellent management, high innovation and a unique market position. Best regards and perfomance Luke