Technology Trend Active Trading

WikiRuferno

Performance

  • -3,8 %
    seit 29.09.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -3,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,93×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Technology growth trend trading strategy which aims to achieve annual returns above Nasdaq´s, whilst keeping the draw-down levels to the absolute minimum.

The competitive edge lies in a proprietary pre-trade analysis. Every trade follows a pre-trade plan containing an in-depth scenario analysis on how the price action could unfold.

Trades are taken continuously during all hours and days of the year. Manual control is maintained such that for anticipated, as well as in response to unforeseen.



Symbol
WFTRENTRAD
Erstellungsdatum
29.09.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

WikiRuferno
Mitglied seit 04.12.2017
