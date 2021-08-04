Handelsidee

Egal ob die Märkte fallen, steigen oder seitwärts laufen, mit gehebelten Call- und Put-Produkten am Start, soll im Wikifolio „YMF_SMARTTRADE“ jede Marktrichtung getradet werden. Sämtliche Hebelprodukte der großen Indizes wie DAX, DOW, S&P 500 und NASDAQ sollen eingesetzt werden. Zur Entscheidungsfindung soll grundsätzlich die Technische Analyse insbesondere die Elliot-Wellen-Theorie herangezogen werden. Ziel soll sein, sich mit dieser Handelsstrategie von der gegenwärtigen Marktlage unabhängig zu machen, Gewinne abzuschöpfen und so das Kapital kontinuierlich zu vermehren, denn das ist es, was am Ende des Tages zählt!

Der Anlagehorizont, besser gesagt die Haltedauer, soll überwiegend kurzfristig sein. Es sollten keine Trades über Nacht oder übers Wochenende offen bleiben.



YMF-YourMoneyFirst!



Disclaimer: Dies ist keine Anlageberatung und stellt keine Aufforderung zum Kauf dar! Der Handel mit Hebelprodukten impliziert ein hohes Verlustrisiko!



Regardless of whether the markets are falling, rising or moving sideways, with leveraged call and put products at the start, every market direction should be traded in the “YMF_SMARTTRADE” Wikifolio. All leverage products of the major indices such as DAX, DOW, S&P 500 and NASDAQ are to be used. The technical analysis, in particular the Elliot wave theory, should be used to make a decision. The aim should be to make yourself independent of the current market situation with this trading strategy, to skim off profits and thus to continuously increase capital, because that is what counts at the end of the day!

The investment horizon, or rather the holding period, should be predominantly short-term. No trades should be left open overnight or over the weekend.



Disclaimer: This is not investment advice and does not constitute an invitation to buy! Trading with leverage products implies a high risk of loss!





mehr anzeigen