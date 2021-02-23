Selected US Growth Stocks
Performance
-
-3,1 %seit 22.01.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-5,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,62×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 22.02.2021 um 16:15US67066G1040Kurs EUR 494,250 1,0 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
This portfolio contains a selection of stocks listed on major US stock exchanges. The selection criteria are:
- alpha from the market model (or single index model) must be positive and statistically significant,
- the estimate of beta from the market model must be greater than 0 and less then 1.1, (the estimate is usually very significant)
- earnings per share (EPS) must be positive,
- stocks with a PE ratio of 66 or higher are eliminated.
- other evaluation criteria are the payout ratio, expected EPS growth, return on equity, EBIT margin, and common equity to total asset ratio.
If a stock falls significantly relative to the DJIA it will be sold. The portfolio will be rebalanced towards the end of the calendar year.
My preferred data sources are: The companies' web sites, The Wall Street Journal, yahoo finance, and EDGAR of the US SEC.
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WFZIP37212
Erstellungsdatum
|22.01.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|103,2
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 08.05.2019