Felix Ruess

Trading has become a daily routine of mine. My journey started during undergrad in 2012 when I studied International Financial Management and started to learn how to trade. It became very obvious that I preferred practice over theory. Since then I have been highly active on the market. Personally, I take risks because I live according to the motto: Risk it for the biscuit! It's not only that but more the experience you gain with failure (not saying I have lost a lot of money through trading). mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre