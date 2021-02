For many years I have sucessfully traded stocks. Long ago I even held bonds to maturity. I have no experience with options, futures, or derivatives. Long ago a family member taught me that stocks are not voodoo. Successful trades: For example Isra Vision which I bought in 2013 and 2014 and sold in 2020. mehr anzeigen

Auszeichnungen von allen wikifolios

Regelmäßige Aktivität Guter Kommunikator