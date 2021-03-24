I am a private investor and working full-time as a software engineer. Most of my private portfolio is invested in ETFs (which I will not show here because it's boring). Apart from that, I started investing in CFDs with a certain sum of money. Why do I invest in CFDs? I have asked myself: If you believe in your strategy, why wouldn't you want to lever it? I treat CFDs as "leveraged stocks" - Never go short, never use stop-loss. What is the purpose of my wikifolio? I will try to reflect the same, I am doing with CFDs private, in a public portfolio. Risk management will be different of course, but lets see. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 1 bis 3 Jahre