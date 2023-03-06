Our goal is to empower investors to make smart investment decisions and to succeed in the stock market. Best-Value-Stocks.com (BVS) is a go-to destination for investors looking to uncover undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. Our team develops technology that helps conduct in-depth research and analysis on a wide range of stocks, using fundamental analysis to identify companies that are trading at a discount to their true value. BVS is revolutionary because it clears the noise from the media and short-sighted analysts, and instead, focuses on the durable competitive advantage and the resulting added value for investors. For that reason, we evaluate over 4.000 US-listed companies based on 270.000+ financial statements. Our technology has been evolving over more than 10 years and tested on data reaching back to 1983. The result of it are simple, robust and high-performing algorithms. mehr anzeigen

