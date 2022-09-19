Christoph82

In 1999, at the age of 17, I invested all my saved money in venturous shares.
The first year I doubled my money on investing on the "neuer deutsche Markt".
Unfortunately in the first semester of 2000 the share market crashed, and I lost 90% of my money.
Since 2003 I'm working as a banker and continued to invest in shares. But this time in value shares.
After 23 years of ups and downs in the share market I learned what value means and how to interpret charts and news.
Guideline: Investing and not gambling
