Christoph82

In 1999, at the age of 17, I invested all my saved money in venturous shares. The first year I doubled my money on investing on the "neuer deutsche Markt". Unfortunately in the first semester of 2000 the share market crashed, and I lost 90% of my money. Since 2003 I'm working as a banker and continued to invest in shares. But this time in value shares. After 23 years of ups and downs in the share market I learned what value means and how to interpret charts and news. Guideline: Investing and not gambling

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre