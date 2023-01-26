Alle wikifolios
Diese wikifolios hatten den besten Jahresstart

Der deutsche Leitindex DAX hat seit Jahresbeginn um rund 9 Prozent zugelegt. S&P 500, MSCI World und Nasdaq lässt er damit weit hinter sich. Mit der Performance einiger wikifolio Trader kann er sich trotzdem nicht messen.
Daniel Piechulla

