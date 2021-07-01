InvestwithFabi

I have been doing stockpicking for about three years now. I started because of changes in banking laws in my home country Germany. I was frustated to be paying about 80 Euros every year just so the bank can use my money to use it for their own investments. Why would I have to pay for it!? My father was working in the banking industry and picked out a safe but very slow moving fond which kind of frustated me too. I thought I could do it a lot better. And I was right! All started with the canadian cannabis stock hype. I lost a little bit of money but I learn ten times more from the mistake too. At the same time the hydrogen market started to gain a lot of interest. For private investments, political and economy wise. My father was very convinced that this would be the next big thing for our environment. I started to read about the hydrogen and renewable energy market every day. Sometimes well over four hours a day. Also one of my best friends was very interested in stocks and we basically started around the same time and because we worked at the same place we had a lot to talk about at work! Just before the pandamic had shooked our world that we lived I was at a two-year-performance of over 120% I had two 10- beggars and three more stocks with several hundred percent profit. They have lost a few hundred percent until this day but I am still convinced in their long term performance and not willing to sell them any time soon. It was clear that the market needed a correction sooner or later. Over the next two years I diversified my portfolio with bigger players to get a steady annual income from dividends. The market situation during the pandemic seems very uncertain. But I am convinced that humanity will come out even stronger. The history has proved this to me many times. Things have already changed and they will change probably even more in the future. As the saying goes: "If you don't go with the time, you will have to go after some time." ( It makes more sense in German to be honest.) mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre