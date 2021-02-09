jannikhaas

A clean future drives me, disruptive technologies fascinate me. Now I have combined both by investing in innovative companies that will build our sustainable future. I have a background in environmental engineering with a PhD on energy system planning and optimization. Experiences that marked me are the years at the Energy Center of the University of Chile where I worked on energy policy, my time at the German Aerospace Center on designing future energy systems, and the last 5 years at the Institute for Modelling Hydraulic and Environmental Systems (University of Stuttgart) on the sustainable development of energy, water and environment systems. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 0 bis 1 Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre