LuisCaballero

My name is Luis Caballero, I am a 39yr. father of two German/Spaniard living and working in Germany in the automotive industry since 2007. I post in English to support my non-german-speaking friends and colleagues who might be interested in my Wikifolios. I started investing seriously back in 2021 after selling my flat and moving back to the countryside. First with a long-term dividend based strategy based on the SP500 dividend aristocrats, later with several mid-term momentum-based strategies and finally investigating mean-reversal strategies that complement my portfolio. In 2022 I started to learn quantitative trading and programming with Amibroker to automate backtest and model the trading performance of other strategies. Finally I learnt to trade the Nasdaq futures market and I am starting 2023 with my first fully funded account. I’ve been always interested by the financial markets, but never took it seriously since I've been too busy with my day-to-day job. My investments were inconsistent and based on my guts and know-how. In 2019 I met an old friend from Spain, Juan Vidal (juanvidal.es), an experienced investor and day-trader who made himself financially free thanks to diverse businesses and the markets. After several months insisting, I managed to convince him to mentor me. The strategies I expose here in Wikifolio are the ones he taught me. My overarching strategy is to create a pension based on the incremental dividends provided by dividend aristocrats. The revenue I obtain from my mid-term and day-trading activities add to the monthly cash I invest in the divident aristocrats. So far my depot has had a 24.69% increase since its inception back in 2021 and generates a recurrent monthly income based on incremental dividends that improves my return on investment YoY. The usage of the Momentum has helped me get out of the European markets and into the energy sector and stocks at the right time. I do not follow a fundamental analysis of the market situation, but a technical one based on momentum, while looking for mean reversion strategies that can complement the momentum ones. Thus I do not know what will happen in the markets, but once it happens, I will react and benefit of the trend. I spend a couple hours each week to rebalance the weekly rotation strategy, and ca. 4 hours once a month to rebalance all other long-term and mid-term strategies. I trade daily the Nasdaq futures for 1:30 hours. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 1 bis 3 Jahre