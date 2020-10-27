Michael Bergmann

Value investor, dividend focus, preferred time frame: forever Raw models: Warren Buffet (of course), Charlie Munger, Bill Ackman, Howard Marks, Guy Spiers mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre