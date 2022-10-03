Emaxis Capital

I develop systematic volatility arbitrage strategies on liquid derivatives. Derivatives, such as Options, are complex instruments whose pricing is very sensitive to a large set of variables and asset classes. This complexity creates lots of potential pricing inefficiencies, and large fields of exploration where we can exercise innovative capacities as well as apply cutting edge technology. #VolatilityArbitrage #Derivatives #ShortOptions #ShortVolatility #ShortVIX #ShortVSTOXX Ich entwickle systematische Volatilitäts-Arbitrage-Strategien auf liquide Derivate. Derivate wie Optionen sind komplexe Instrumente, deren Preisbildung sehr empfindlich auf eine Vielzahl von Variablen und Anlageklassen reagiert. Diese Komplexität schafft viele potenzielle Preisineffizienzen und große Explorationsfelder, in denen wir innovative Kapazitäten ausüben und Spitzentechnologie anwenden können. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre