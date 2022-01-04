victorvatin

Dear valued investors, I'm a professional portfolio manager with more than 11 years experience in the financial industry (from banking to insurance and private equity). I am a big believer of systematic investing, as us humans we cannot always rely on our emotions especially when it comes to market. My investment strategies are strongly influenced by ideas of Ray Dalio, Mebane Faber and Andrew Lo. I believe that every problem we face can be solved through education and technology, that is why I am building a website which will contain summaries of all the most important books in finance and the resources for investments in alternative strategies. About myself Education: Master in Financial Engineering, CFA and CAIA certificates Interests: Systematic investing, Languages, Education Hobbies: Kitesurfing and skiing mehr anzeigen

