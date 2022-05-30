Log inRegistrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

All weather - Long term growth

ChristophHerler

Letzter Login: 30.05.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+1,2 %
seit 11.05.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,3 %
Max Verlust
0,17
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
18 / 21 Tage der Testphase
4 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 7.000 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This Wikifolio is nearly the same as my own, but with additional hedges (all weather), The main goal is to guarantee the market yield, by having a diversified core (ETF's) and in the best case, outperform it with carefully hand-picked stocks. For selecting these "special" stocks, I am using chart analysis in combination with fundamental analysis and also my subjective views. (Feel free to send me any questions regarding which methods I am using exactly.) Your investment horizon should be long term (7+ years) to gain the most out of it. Thats due to the fact, that we also take crises, to select "valued" stocks by periodized rebuying. If you are having any further questions, feel free to contact me! -> Traderprofile Best Regards, Christoph

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000AWLTG

Erstellungsdatum

11.05.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,7

Entscheidungsfindung

Technische Analyse
Fundamentale Analyse
Sonstige Analyse

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+116,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

GLOBAX - German Global Export

Sven Parplies

+19,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+16,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

High Growth Stocks

Thomas Steindl

+78,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+11,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top 50 Community Aktien M

Christoph Scheuch

+12,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+37,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Halbleiter Sektor

Zainab Hameed-Langer

+25,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr