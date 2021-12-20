Alle wikifolios
Volatility-Hedged Alpha

Handelsidee

The goal of this portfolio is to provide exceptional above-average returns while picking as little stocks as necessary, while still maintaining a relatively risk-averse level of diversification.
Generally, the portfolio aims to include growth sectors while simultaneously hedging against downside by diversifying into inflation-resistant and consumer-driven stocks. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000BLANK
Erstellungsdatum
18.12.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

Mitglied seit 07.12.2021
