Gabrielle Trading

GabrielleTradin

Performance

  • -0,3 %
    seit 17.09.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Momentum trading of US and European stocks.
Trades held from a few days to a few months.
After 7 years of trading I have come to the following conclusion : prices don't reflect the value of a company, they reflect the consensus between buyers and sellers who are irrational.
Finding a great company can result in positive gains on the long term but I believe that investing in companies based only on their fundamentals only isn't the most efficient way to allocate capital : stocks of great companies can be slow to grow for some periods or even go down while worthless companies can grow tens or hundreds of percent at the same time.
I therefore allocate money into fast growing momentum stocks during their extension phase and exit when their growth slows down, allowing capital to always be allocated where the growth is the strongest. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000GABRI
Erstellungsdatum
17.09.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

GabrielleTradin
Mitglied seit 17.09.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

