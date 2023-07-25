Zum Inhalt springen
Sugarfree Post Pandemic Growth

Norman Scherer

 | Macrohedge

Letzter Login: 25.07.2023

-0,3 %
seit 24.07.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,1 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

6 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
0 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
News

Handelsidee

The core thesis of this portfolio is that the world has changed with the rise of the pandemic. Consumer habits, global supply chains, geopolitical stability, the rise of large scale structural reform of the global economy. This portfolio focuses on strategies aroun this. Themes that fit into this narrative and concept are: a) Athleisure and New Luxury in an Aging World Population after Pandemic Awakening b) Dawn of Chinese Industrial Brands during hegemonic ascension: from cars to trains to medicine c) Cyber security in the wake of and after the Singularity The goal is to identify growth industries and key players outside of the cloud/data/AI bubble which we have in our tech alpha invest platform.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000SFPPG

Erstellungsdatum

24.07.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

