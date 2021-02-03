Handelsidee

This Portfolio deals with different asset-classes which are evaluated using individual models.

The models used for stocks are mostly DCF and GARP.

For others asset classes Stock-to-Flow and DCF are along the most commonly used.

Economic as well as political factors can also play an important role in investment decisions.

Technical Analysis is only used for fine tuning these investment decisions as for example in specifying the timing and entrances in trades. mehr anzeigen

